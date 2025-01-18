← Company Directory
Arbisoft
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Arbisoft Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Pakistan package at Arbisoft totals PKR 2.6M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arbisoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Arbisoft
Software Engineer
Lahore, PB, Pakistan
Total per year
PKR 2.6M
Level
L1
Base
PKR 2.4M
Stock (/yr)
PKR 0
Bonus
PKR 200K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Arbisoft?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Arbisoft in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PKR 3,341,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arbisoft for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Pakistan is PKR 2,600,978.

