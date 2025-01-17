← Company Directory
Arastu Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Arastu Systems Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Iran at Arastu Systems ranges from IRR 81.82M to IRR 119.19M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arastu Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IRR 93.94M - IRR 107.07M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
IRR 81.82MIRR 93.94MIRR 107.07MIRR 119.19M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Arastu Systems to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve IRR 1.26B+ (sometimes IRR 12.63B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Arastu Systems?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Arastu Systems in Iran sits at a yearly total compensation of IRR 119,191,707. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arastu Systems for the Software Engineer role in Iran is IRR 81,818,036.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Arastu Systems

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • DoorDash
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources