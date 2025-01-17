← Company Directory
Aqua Security
Aqua Security Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Aqua Security totals ₪449K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aqua Security's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aqua Security
Software Engineering Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪449K
Level
-
Base
₪449K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Aqua Security?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Aqua Security in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪512,972. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aqua Security for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪448,812.

Other Resources