AQR Capital Management
AQR Capital Management Analyst Salaries

The average Analyst total compensation in India at AQR Capital Management ranges from ₹3.15M to ₹4.48M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AQR Capital Management's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹3.57M - ₹4.07M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹3.15M₹3.57M₹4.07M₹4.48M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at AQR Capital Management?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Analyst at AQR Capital Management in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,484,088. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AQR Capital Management for the Analyst role in India is ₹3,154,062.

