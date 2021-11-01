← Company Directory
AQR Capital Management
AQR Capital Management Salaries

AQR Capital Management's salary ranges from $44,859 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in India at the low-end to $172,500 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AQR Capital Management. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $49.2K
Data Scientist
Median $155K
Financial Analyst
Median $173K

Software Engineering Manager
$109K
Venture Capitalist
$44.9K

Associate

Analyst

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AQR Capital Management is Financial Analyst with a yearly total compensation of $172,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AQR Capital Management is $109,360.

