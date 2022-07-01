← Company Directory
Aptos
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Aptos Salaries

Aptos's salary ranges from $59,992 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in Canada at the low-end to $348,250 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aptos. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $257K
Data Scientist
$348K
Marketing
$305K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Recruiter
$169K
Technical Writer
$60K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aptos is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aptos is $257,300.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aptos

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources