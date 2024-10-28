← Company Directory
APS Healthcare
APS Healthcare Salaries

APS Healthcare's median salary is $180,900 for a Solution Architect . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of APS Healthcare. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Solution Architect
$181K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at APS Healthcare is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at APS Healthcare is $180,900.

