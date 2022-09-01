← Company Directory
Aprimo
    Aprimo is a pioneer of the marketing resource and digital asset management space, with a continually evolving SaaS solution that pushes the industry forward. But, more than that, Aprimo is dedicated to delivering innovative, helpful, cutting-edge software to help marketing teams efficiently collaborate and execute their strategies. Aprimo helps enterprises unleash the power of their content by providing a marketing automation software and digital asset management software that manages the behind-the-scenes activities involved in marketing. Our product allows companies to manage content planning, creation and distribution all in one place, store content and media in a shared repository, and receive in-depth insights into how content performs. Founded in 1998, Aprimo has nine offices internationally, including Chicago headquarters, and offers a flexible work-from-home/remote-work policy. Want to join a leader? Strong AI and workflow capabilities are just a couple of the reasons why the 2022 Forrester Wave report has named Aprimo a Leader in Digital Asset Management (DAM) for customer experience.

    https://aprimo.com
    1998
    420
