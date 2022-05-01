← Company Directory
AppZen
AppZen Salaries

AppZen's salary ranges from $16,762 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in India at the low-end to $155,898 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AppZen. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$29.1K
Marketing
$134K
Program Manager
$16.8K

Sales
$89.6K
Software Engineer
$24.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$156K
The highest paying role reported at AppZen is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $155,898. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppZen is $59,327.

