Apptronik
Apptronik Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States package at Apptronik totals $96K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apptronik's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
Apptronik
Mechanical Engineer
Austin, TX
Total per year
$96K
Level
L2
Base
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$1K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Apptronik?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Apptronik in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $120,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apptronik for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $95,000.

