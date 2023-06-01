← Company Directory
Apptopia
Top Insights
    Apptopia is a Forbes-recognized startup that provides real-time competitive intelligence to brands and financial firms. Their platform uses machine learning technology to collect and analyze billions of data points across mobile apps and connected devices, helping clients gain critical business insights. Leading brands like Visa, Target, and Microsoft rely on Apptopia to understand consumer behavior and gain a competitive advantage, while financial analysts access their data analytics via the Bloomberg Terminal to generate revenue estimates and monitor consumer engagement.

    http://www.apptopia.com
    2011
    96
    $10M-$50M
