Apptegy
Apptegy Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at Apptegy totals MX$1.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apptegy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Median Package
Apptegy
Mobile Software Engineer
Monterrey, NL, Mexico
Total per year
MX$1.24M
Level
L3
Base
MX$1.24M
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Apptegy?

MX$3.18M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Apptegy in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$32,350,936. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apptegy for the Software Engineer role in Mexico is MXMX$24,593,554.

