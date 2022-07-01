← Company Directory
Apptegy
Apptegy Salaries

Apptegy's salary ranges from $62,153 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Mexico at the low-end to $74,625 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apptegy. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $62.2K
Product Manager
$74.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Apptegy is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $74,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apptegy is $68,389.

