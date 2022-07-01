← Company Directory
Apptegy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Apptegy that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Powering your school's identity. Our technology helps K12 leaders build a strong digital brand, without adding work to their team. With Thrillshare mobile, it's like having a marketing team in your pocket. The stories of student achievement happen in your classrooms, stadiums, and auditoriums. Thrillshare’s app for iPhone and Android allows the people closest to the stories to be the storytellers, wherever they are. Thrillshare brings everything you need for school marketing and school communications together into a single mobile app.The best way to manage how your community thinks and feels about your schools is by taking control of how they interact with your brand online. This means creating a consistent experience that WOWs your audience wherever they look. Build your school's brand with an ADA compliant school marketing strategy.

    apptegy.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    270
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Apptegy

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Flipkart
    • Google
    • Stripe
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources