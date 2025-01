Appsmith is an open-source low code tool that helps developers build dashboards and admin panels quickly. The platform allows businesses to build custom internal applications within hours. The company was founded by three experienced engineers who have previously founded and sold multiple startups, and have built products at successful startups such as Exotel, Ezetap, Flipkart, and Cure.fit. Their past startups have been funded by Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, and YCombinator.