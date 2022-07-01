← Company Directory
AppShark
    • About

    Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, AppShark Software, Inc. has earned an excellent reputation for solving our customers’ challenges by providing innovative and practical solutions through our consulting, implementation, software development, and technical staffing services.As both a Salesforce Product Development Partner and a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with extensive experience in Data Science and Analytics, we possess a truly unique portfolio of skills that can overcome even the most daunting challenges.Our agile project management methodologies, expertise in multiple software platforms and successful deployment of hundreds of custom projects, ensure that your software application will be well-executed and completed on time.

    appshark.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    210
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

