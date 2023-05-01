← Company Directory
Appnomic
Top Insights
    Appnomic is an innovative company that provides preventive healing software for enterprises. Their product, Heal, is the first of its kind and uses unsupervised AI to recognize leading indicators of future incidents and eliminate factors that can create problems. Heal creates a dynamic baseline for the entire system and workload behavior, allowing it to precisely predict and prevent problems. The software uses multiple proprietary machine learning techniques that are developed and patented by Appnomic.

    http://www.appnomic.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    358
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
