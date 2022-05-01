← Company Directory
Applus+
Applus+ Salaries

Applus+'s salary ranges from $33,651 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $99,856 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Applus+. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Chief of Staff
$99.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$33.7K
Product Manager
$52.6K

Project Manager
$35.3K
Software Engineer
$38.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$94.3K
The highest paying role reported at Applus+ is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,856. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Applus+ is $45,480.

