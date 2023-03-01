Health Insurance Offered by Aetna. Company contributes 90% for employee only and 75% for employee and family.

Dental Insurance Offered by Guardian. Company contributes 90% for employee only and 75% for employee and family.

Vision Insurance Offered by Aetna EyeMed. Company contributes 90% for employee only and 75% for employee and family.

401k 3% match on the first 50% of base salary

Unique Perk Flexible Fridays - Unless time-sensitive or customer-related, no meetings will be held on Fridays. In addition, employees can end every Friday at 3PM. It is also encouraged to take up to 2 Fridays off every month.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Remote Work Remote first company with offices and hubs nationwide for employees who prefer an office environment.