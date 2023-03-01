← Company Directory
Apploi
Apploi Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $2,700

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Offered by Aetna. Company contributes 90% for employee only and 75% for employee and family.

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Guardian. Company contributes 90% for employee only and 75% for employee and family.

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by Aetna EyeMed. Company contributes 90% for employee only and 75% for employee and family.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    Remote first company with offices and hubs nationwide for employees who prefer an office environment.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $1,800

    3% match on the first 50% of base salary

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Flexible Fridays

    Unless time-sensitive or customer-related, no meetings will be held on Fridays. In addition, employees can end every Friday at 3PM. It is also encouraged to take up to 2 Fridays off every month.

