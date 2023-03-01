← Company Directory
Apploi
Top Insights
    Apploi is your one-stop-shop for healthcare recruitment, hiring, onboarding, and credentialing. We are transforming how healthcare companies hire with software that empowers companies to find, onboard, and retain staff. Working with over 7,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, our team helps leaders solve the industry’s most pressing problem: how to provide superb care in the midst of a candidate shortage. Our mission is to revolutionize hiring through innovation, empathy, and an understanding of human impact

    In 2021, Apploi won Gold for Established Excellence in Inc.’s Best in Business awards, and was recognized in 2022 by Inc. as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for the third consecutive year. The platform was also recognized by GetApp as a 2022 category leader in onboarding, recruiting, and applicant tracking.

    https://apploi.com
    2014
    150
    $10M-$50M
