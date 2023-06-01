← Company Directory
Applied Molecular Transport
    Applied Molecular Transport is a biopharmaceutical company that develops oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. The company also develops AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects.

    http://www.appliedmt.com
    2015
    125
    $10M-$50M
