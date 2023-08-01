← Company Directory
Applied Medical
Applied Medical Salaries

Applied Medical's salary ranges from $53,345 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $163,660 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Applied Medical. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Biomedical Engineer
$75.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$164K
Mechanical Engineer
$67.3K

Software Engineer
$53.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$161K
The highest paying role reported at Applied Medical is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Applied Medical is $75,375.

