All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in India at Applied Materials ranges from ₹1.14M per year for Software Engineer I to ₹3.81M per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.35M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Applied Materials's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹1.14M
₹1.03M
₹70.9K
₹43K
Software Engineer II
₹2.24M
₹1.96M
₹198K
₹83K
Software Engineer III
₹3.81M
₹3.12M
₹584K
₹102K
Software Engineer IV
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Applied Materials, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)