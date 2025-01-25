← Company Directory
Applied Materials
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Applied Materials Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Israel at Applied Materials ranges from ₪337K per year for Software Engineer II to ₪627K per year for Software Engineer IV. The median yearly compensation in Israel package totals ₪483K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Applied Materials's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Software Engineer II
₪337K
₪318K
₪9.8K
₪9.1K
Software Engineer III
₪515K
₪434K
₪47.3K
₪34.3K
Software Engineer IV
₪627K
₪483K
₪71.2K
₪72.6K
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Applied Materials, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Applied Materials in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪627,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Applied Materials for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪475,432.

