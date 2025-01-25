All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Israel at Applied Materials ranges from ₪337K per year for Software Engineer II to ₪627K per year for Software Engineer IV. The median yearly compensation in Israel package totals ₪483K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Applied Materials's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Software Engineer II
₪337K
₪318K
₪9.8K
₪9.1K
Software Engineer III
₪515K
₪434K
₪47.3K
₪34.3K
Software Engineer IV
₪627K
₪483K
₪71.2K
₪72.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Applied Materials, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)