Applied Materials
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Applied Materials Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in United States package at Applied Materials totals $144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Applied Materials's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Applied Materials
Project Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$144K
Level
E2 senior
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$3K
Bonus
$16.3K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Applied Materials?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Applied Materials, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Applied Materials in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $320,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Applied Materials for the Project Manager role in United States is $134,600.

Other Resources