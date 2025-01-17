All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Applied Materials ranges from $105K per year for Product Manager I to $298K per year for Product Manager V. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $177K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Applied Materials's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
$105K
$94.4K
$2.9K
$7.7K
Product Manager II
$156K
$131K
$11.7K
$13.3K
Product Manager III
$159K
$141K
$9.3K
$8.8K
Product Manager IV
$210K
$171K
$17K
$22.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Applied Materials, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)