Applied Materials
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • Manufacturing Engineer

  • United States

Applied Materials Manufacturing Engineer Salaries in United States

Manufacturing Engineer compensation in United States at Applied Materials ranges from $84.8K per year for Mechanical Engineer I to $182K per year for Mechanical Engineer IV. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Applied Materials's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer I
$84.8K
$78.3K
$1K
$5.5K
Mechanical Engineer II
$114K
$108K
$6.1K
$0
Mechanical Engineer III
$158K
$133K
$14K
$11.9K
Mechanical Engineer IV
$182K
$151K
$11.7K
$18.9K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Applied Materials, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Manufacturing Engineer at Applied Materials in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $201,546. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Applied Materials for the Manufacturing Engineer role in United States is $161,000.

Other Resources