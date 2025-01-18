Manufacturing Engineer compensation in United States at Applied Materials ranges from $84.8K per year for Mechanical Engineer I to $182K per year for Mechanical Engineer IV. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Applied Materials's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer I
$84.8K
$78.3K
$1K
$5.5K
Mechanical Engineer II
$114K
$108K
$6.1K
$0
Mechanical Engineer III
$158K
$133K
$14K
$11.9K
Mechanical Engineer IV
$182K
$151K
$11.7K
$18.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Applied Materials, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)