All Customer Service Salaries
Customer Service compensation in Taiwan at Applied Materials totals NT$1.51M per year for Customer Service II. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Applied Materials's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Customer Service I
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Customer Service II
NT$1.51M
NT$1.26M
NT$0
NT$251K
Customer Service III
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Customer Service IV
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Applied Materials, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)