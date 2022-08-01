← Company Directory
Applied Blockchain
Applied Blockchain Salaries

Applied Blockchain's salary ranges from $44,220 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in China at the low-end to $61,528 for a Software Engineer in Portugal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Applied Blockchain. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
$44.2K
Software Engineer
$61.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Applied Blockchain is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $61,528. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Applied Blockchain is $52,874.

