Data Architect compensation in Singapore at Apple ranges from SGD 194K per year for ICT3 to SGD 242K per year for ICT4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
ICT2
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
ICT3
SGD 194K
SGD 127K
SGD 63.9K
SGD 2.4K
ICT4
SGD 242K
SGD 154K
SGD 78.1K
SGD 9.8K
ICT5
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)