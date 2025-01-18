Apple Data Architect Salaries in Singapore

Data Architect compensation in Singapore at Apple ranges from SGD 194K per year for ICT3 to SGD 242K per year for ICT4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus ICT2 Junior Solution Architect SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- ICT3 Solution Architect SGD 194K SGD 127K SGD 63.9K SGD 2.4K ICT4 Senior Solution Architect SGD 242K SGD 154K SGD 78.1K SGD 9.8K ICT5 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- View 1 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Apple ?

