Apple
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • Data Architect

  • Singapore

Apple Data Architect Salaries in Singapore

Data Architect compensation in Singapore at Apple ranges from SGD 194K per year for ICT3 to SGD 242K per year for ICT4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
ICT2
Junior Solution Architect
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
ICT3
Solution Architect
SGD 194K
SGD 127K
SGD 63.9K
SGD 2.4K
ICT4
Senior Solution Architect
SGD 242K
SGD 154K
SGD 78.1K
SGD 9.8K
ICT5
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at Apple in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 284,611. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apple for the Data Architect role in Singapore is SGD 186,449.

