Apple Data Architect Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Data Architect compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Apple ranges from $191K per year for ICT2 to $413K per year for ICT5. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus ICT2 Junior Solution Architect $191K $150K $36.7K $4.2K ICT3 Solution Architect $237K $160K $59K $17.2K ICT4 Senior Solution Architect $413K $215K $179K $18.8K ICT5 $413K $223K $160K $30.3K View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

