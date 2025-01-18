← Company Directory
Apple
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Networking Engineer

  • Greater San Diego Area

Apple Networking Engineer Salaries in Greater San Diego Area

Networking Engineer compensation in Greater San Diego Area at Apple ranges from $165K per year for ICT2 to $211K per year for ICT3. The median yearly compensation in Greater San Diego Area package totals $167K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
ICT2
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$165K
$131K
$22.2K
$12K
ICT3
Software Engineer
$211K
$155K
$50.8K
$4.7K
ICT4
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Networking Engineer at Apple in Greater San Diego Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $285,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apple for the Networking Engineer role in Greater San Diego Area is $185,000.

