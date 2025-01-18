Embedded Systems Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Apple ranges from $186K per year for ICT2 to $481K per year for ICT5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $275K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
ICT2
$186K
$143K
$33.3K
$9.1K
ICT3
$240K
$163K
$65.7K
$11.3K
ICT4
$339K
$206K
$112K
$21.1K
ICT5
$481K
$243K
$203K
$35K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
