Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Apple ranges from ₹5.8M per year for ICT3 to ₹7.54M per year for ICT5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹7.65M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
ICT2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
ICT3
₹5.8M
₹3.35M
₹2.34M
₹98K
ICT4
₹9.79M
₹5.05M
₹4.47M
₹268K
ICT5
₹7.54M
₹6.22M
₹799K
₹515K
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)