Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Apple ranges from ₹5.97M per year for ICT3 to ₹9.81M per year for ICT4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹7.65M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
ICT2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
ICT3
₹5.97M
₹3.38M
₹2.55M
₹37.6K
ICT4
₹9.81M
₹5.29M
₹4.26M
₹260K
ICT5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
