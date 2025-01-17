Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at Apple ranges from CHF 227K per year for ICT3 to CHF 278K per year for ICT4. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 245K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus ICT2 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- ICT3 Software Engineer CHF 227K CHF 169K CHF 46.7K CHF 11.1K ICT4 Senior Software Engineer CHF 278K CHF 182K CHF 79.9K CHF 15.9K ICT5 CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- CHF -- View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

