  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

  New York City Area

Apple Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Apple ranges from $172K per year for ICT2 to $477K per year for ICT5. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $320K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$172K
$148K
$22.7K
$1.5K
ICT3
Software Engineer
$205K
$160K
$37.4K
$7.4K
ICT4
Senior Software Engineer
$348K
$214K
$120K
$13.6K
ICT5
$477K
$232K
$216K
$29.3K
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

Included Titles

iOS Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Apple in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $476,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apple for the Software Engineer role in New York City Area is $310,000.

