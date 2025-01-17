Software Engineer compensation in Greater Zurich Area at Apple ranges from CHF 227K per year for ICT3 to CHF 278K per year for ICT4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Zurich Area package totals CHF 245K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
ICT3
CHF 227K
CHF 169K
CHF 46.7K
CHF 11.1K
ICT4
CHF 278K
CHF 182K
CHF 79.9K
CHF 15.9K
ICT5
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
Included Titles
iOS Engineer
Mobile Software Engineer
Frontend Software Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
Backend Software Engineer
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Networking Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Data Engineer
Production Software Engineer
Security Software Engineer
DevOps Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Virtual Reality Software Engineer
Systems Engineer
Research Scientist
Embedded Systems Software Engineer