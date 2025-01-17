Salaries

Apple Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Apple ranges from CA$140K per year for ICT2 to CA$366K per year for ICT4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$248K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus ICT2 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) CA$140K CA$128K CA$11.7K CA$0 ICT3 Software Engineer CA$225K CA$139K CA$71.2K CA$14.4K ICT4 Senior Software Engineer CA$366K CA$209K CA$127K CA$29.5K ICT5 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Apple ?

