← Company Directory
Apple
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

  • Greater Austin Area

Apple Project Manager Salaries in Greater Austin Area

Project Manager compensation in Greater Austin Area at Apple ranges from $176K per year for ICT3 to $216K per year for ICT4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $184K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
Junior Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT3
Project Manager
$176K
$130K
$37.5K
$8.3K
ICT4
Senior Project Manager
$216K
$151K
$53.8K
$11.3K
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Apple in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $310,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apple for the Project Manager role in Greater Austin Area is $183,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Apple

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Affirm
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources