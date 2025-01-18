← Company Directory
Apple
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • Interaction Designer

  • United States

Apple Interaction Designer Salaries in United States

Interaction Designer compensation in United States at Apple ranges from $251K per year for ICT3 to $499K per year for ICT5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $341K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
ICT2
Junior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ICT3
Product Designer
$251K
$161K
$75K
$15.5K
ICT4
Senior Product Designer
$296K
$221K
$62.6K
$12.1K
ICT5
$499K
$235K
$184K
$80K
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Interaction Designer at Apple in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $499,153. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apple for the Interaction Designer role in United States is $344,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Apple

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Affirm
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources