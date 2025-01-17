All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in Israel at Apple ranges from ₪430K per year for ICT2 to ₪1.2M per year for ICT5. The median yearly compensation in Israel package totals ₪726K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
₪430K
₪307K
₪106K
₪16.8K
ICT3
₪647K
₪431K
₪175K
₪40.9K
ICT4
₪1.04M
₪525K
₪447K
₪70.8K
ICT5
₪1.2M
₪595K
₪524K
₪85.2K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)