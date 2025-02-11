Technical Accountant compensation in United States at Apple ranges from $264K per year for ICT2 to $381K per year for ICT5. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
ICT2
$264K
$179K
$75.7K
$9.3K
ICT3
$204K
$148K
$45.2K
$11.2K
ICT4
$267K
$176K
$74.2K
$16.9K
ICT5
$381K
$213K
$140K
$27.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
