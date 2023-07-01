ATP is a prominent life sciences venture capital firm established in 1999. With $2.65 billion in committed capital, it operates in New York, London, San Francisco, and Cambridge, MA. ATP invests in companies at different stages, from pre-IP ideas to asset spinouts, supporting them from seed stage to IPO and beyond. Their approach involves offering flexible capital, access to a top-notch team of venture partners and EIRs, and focusing on research-driven enterprises that enhance human lives. For additional details, visit www.appletreepartners.com.