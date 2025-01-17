Software Engineer compensation in Greater Taipei Area at Appier totals NT$940K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Taipei Area package totals NT$1.28M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Appier's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
NT$940K
NT$940K
NT$0
NT$0
Senior Software Engineer I
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Senior Software Engineer II
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Senior Software Engineer III
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$981K+ (sometimes NT$9.81M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title