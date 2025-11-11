Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Appian totals ₹2.76M per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.76M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Appian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/11/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹2.76M
₹2.52M
₹65.6K
₹170K
Senior Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Appian, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)