Appian
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Appian Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Appian ranges from $119K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $163K per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $132K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Appian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
$119K
$112K
$328
$6.4K
Software Engineer 2
$163K
$144K
$5.1K
$14.3K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Appian, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Appian in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Appian for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $142,400.

Other Resources