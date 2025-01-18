← Company Directory
AppDynamics
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

AppDynamics Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at AppDynamics totals ₹2.05M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppDynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
AppDynamics
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹2.05M
Level
L
Base
₹1.54M
Stock (/yr)
₹512K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at AppDynamics?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at AppDynamics in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,962,121. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppDynamics for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,228,798.

