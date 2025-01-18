← Company Directory
AppDynamics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • India

AppDynamics Backend Software Engineer Salaries in India

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in India package at AppDynamics totals ₹3.84M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppDynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
AppDynamics
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹3.84M
Level
9
Base
₹3.11M
Stock (/yr)
₹622K
Bonus
₹104K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at AppDynamics?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at AppDynamics in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,625,606. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppDynamics for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,665,004.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AppDynamics

Related Companies

  • Uniphore
  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Docker
  • Ripple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources