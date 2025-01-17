Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at AppDynamics ranges from ₹2.72M per year for Software Engineer I to ₹4.37M per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.11M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppDynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹2.72M
₹1.91M
₹605K
₹202K
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer III
₹4.37M
₹3.42M
₹827K
₹120K
Technical Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title